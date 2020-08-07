NLR traffic stop yields drug arrest

North Little Rock police arrested a man on drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

An officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Maurice Mackey, 31, at 1800 Main Street for fictitious tags and found the driver to have an active search waiver on file, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Police found a baggie of methamphetamine and marijuana in the vehicle, and a later search of Mackey's home turned up 100 grams of methamphetamine, a pound of marijuana and digital scales, according to the report.

Mackey was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he has no bond and is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of marijuana with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.