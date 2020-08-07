Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:27 a.m.

NLR traffic stop yields drug arrest

North Little Rock police arrested a man on drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

An officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Maurice Mackey, 31, at 1800 Main Street for fictitious tags and found the driver to have an active search waiver on file, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Police found a baggie of methamphetamine and marijuana in the vehicle, and a later search of Mackey's home turned up 100 grams of methamphetamine, a pound of marijuana and digital scales, according to the report.

Mackey was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he has no bond and is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of marijuana with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT