Ohtani continues mastery of Mariners' pitching

Minnesota Twins starter Kenta Maeda pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

SEATTLE -- Shut down from stepping on the mound, Shohei Ohtani needed one at-bat to show he's still a threat in the batter's box.

Ohtani homered in his first plate appearance since being shut down as a pitcher, Dylan Bundy struck out 10 in the third complete game of his career and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Thursday.

Ohtani drove a 1-0 pitch from Seattle starter Taijuan Walker to the opposite field just beyond the leap of left fielder Dee Gordon leading off the second inning. It was Ohtani's third home run of the season, all coming against the Mariners. Ohtani homered twice last week at home against Seattle.

"I saw the best swing I've seen out of him in person and not just the home run," Angels Manager Joe Maddon said. "He's on the verge right now. I like a lot of what I saw today and I'm curious if he can keep this path going. He was very focused, very convicted in everything he was doing."

The Angels shut down Ohtani's arm for the rest of this truncated season after he strained the flexor pronator mass near the elbow. His recovery from the strain requires him to abstain from throwing for four to six weeks, which covers most of the shortened 2020 season.

Max Stassi added a two-run home run in the eighth inning, his fourth of the season.

Bundy (2-1) has been superb since his offseason arrival from Baltimore via trade. The right-hander has pitched at least 6 innings in all 3 of his starts, with 25 strikeouts and 2 walks in 212/3 innings.

Bundy allowed four hits and picked up his 10th strikeout getting Kyle Seager leading off the ninth. His only mistake was an elevated changeup that Daniel Vogelbach lined into the right field seats for a home run in the fourth inning. Shed Long Jr. followed with a double, but Bundy escaped the threat and retired 17 of his final 18 batters.

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 4 Matt Olson homered to back Mike Fiers' first victory of the season and host Oakland beat Texas for its sixth consecutive victory and a series sweep. Khris Davis added a two-run single, Mark Canha had an RBI single and Stephen Piscotty a sacrifice fly for the A's. Anderson Tejeda hit a two-run home run in his major league debut for Texas.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 6, GIANTS 4 Daniel Murphy hit a two-run, pinch-hit home run during a five-run seventh inning to lead host Colorado over San Francisco. Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon also homered for the Rockies.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 4, BLUE JAYS 3 Nick Markakis capped his first start of the season with a game-ending home run in the ninth inning that lifted host Atlanta to a victory over Toronto.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ASTROS 4 Kole Calhoun lined a two-run single in the ninth inning and host Arizona rallied to beat Houston to win its first series of the season.

INDIANS 13, REDS 0 Jose Ramirez homered from both sides of the plate and drove in four runs as host Cleveland routed Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 5, YANKEES 4 J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run home run and host Philadelphia beat New York. Deolis Guerra (1-0) pitched a scoreless fifth for the victory. Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery (1-1) yielded 5 runs and 6 hits in 4 innings.

PIRATES 6, TWINS 5 Kevin Newman's two-run pinch-single with one out in the ninth inning lifted host Pittsburgh over Minnesota.

ROYALS 13, CUBS 2 Whit Merrifield, Maikel Franco and Jorge Soler homered, and host Kansas City stopped a six-game slide by pounding Chicago.

BREWERS 8, WHITE SOX 3 Christian Yelich hit his first career inside-the-park home run and walked four times, helping visiting Milwaukee beat Chicago.

MARLINS 8, ORIOLES 7 Jonathan Villar hit a first-pitch leadoff home run to spark Miami, who beat host Baltimore to complete a startling four-game sweep and make Don Mattingly the winningest manager in franchise history.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda kicks at the pitchers mound after giving up a three-run homer to Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario, left, is greeted by Miguel Sano (22) after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco reacts after Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler made a catch of a line drive he hit in the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco (25) celebrates with Colin Moran (19) after driving him and Bryan Reynolds in with a three run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Pirates starter JT Brubaker pitches against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano hits a three-run homer off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano (22) celebrates with Eddie Rosario (20) after driving him and Jorge Polanco in with a three-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco (25) celebrates with Bryan Reynolds (10) and Colin Moran (19) after Polanco hit a home run scoring them in the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Minnesota Twins catcher Alex Avila, is at top center. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado 6, San Francisco 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 6, Texas 4

LA Angels 6, Seattle 1

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Philadelphia 5, NY Yankees 4

Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 5, Houston 4

Miami 8, Baltimore 7

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3