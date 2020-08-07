Oklahoma virus-relief funds announced

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, the first governor in the nation to test positive for the coronavirus, said up to $250 million is being made available to cities and counties in Oklahoma to support coronavirus-related expenses.

The funding will be distributed based on a city or county's population in 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates with about $77 earmarked per capita, Stitt said in a news release.

The state received about $1.5 billion in relief funding with about $1.2 billion available as some $300 million was earmarked to cities and counties with populations of more than 500,000.

Stitt spokesperson Charlie Hannema said Thursday that the governor was infected July 10 when he hugged two friends from Tulsa. At least one of the two men, whom Hannema did not identify, later tested positive for the virus.

The meeting took place July 10 in Oklahoma City, and was not connected to Stitt's attendance at a June 20 campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa.

D.A. to pay $51,450 for refusing records

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans' district attorney has been ordered to pay more than $50,000 in penalties for failing to produce public records related to a 2015 information request.

Civil District Judge Ethel Julian's ruling was issued July 27 against District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro in a public records lawsuit filed in May 2017.

The Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center accused Cannizzaro of refusing to turn over records documenting his use of subpoenas. According to the court record, Cannizzaro had rejected the request as too burdensome and had referred MacArthur center lawyer Emily Washington to the clerk of court.

Julien found that the district attorney "acted arbitrarily and capriciously in failing to produce the documents." She penalized him $50 a day for a period of 1,029 days -- $51,450.

"The District Attorney used false pretenses to compel witnesses to come to his office, sought to jail those who did not appear, and tried to cover up this odious practice by refusing to comply with the Public Records Law," said Jim Craig, director of the MacArthur Justice Center's Louisiana office -- in a statement after Julien's decision.

The ruling requires Cannizzaro, who recently announced that he won't seek a third six-year term, also to pay attorneys' fees and expenses.

Driver's licenses suit ends in settlement

DECATUR, Ga. -- County commissioners in DeKalb County, Ga., have approved a settlement for a lawsuit that alleged residents were wrongfully arrested because of erroneous information that was given to state officials regarding their driver's licenses.

The $775,000 settlement approved Tuesday by the DeKalb County Commission comes nearly five years after a federal lawsuit was brought by 17 residents, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The residents claimed they were arrested after personnel from the county's Recorder's Court inaccurately told the Georgia Department of Driver Services that their driver's licenses had been suspended, or neglected to tell officials the licenses were reinstated.

The lawsuit said the court had a "documented history of institutional ineptitude," and gave examples of the plaintiffs getting arrested or being booked in jail due to alleged errors by the court.

Several other lawsuits filed around the same time as the 2015 lawsuit also challenged how traffic offenses were handled at the Recorder's Court. The state Assembly disbanded the court in 2015, and traffic cases are now managed in DeKalb State Court.

William Atkins, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, declined to comment on the settlement since it has not been finalized.

Appeals court dismisses transgender suit

An Iowa appeals court dismissed a lawsuit challenging a state law passed last year that allows Medicaid providers to deny coverage of sex reassignment surgeries for transgender residents.

The Iowa Court of Appeals in a ruling posted Wednesday agreed with a lower court finding that the legal challenge was speculative because the two transgender residents who sued, Mika Covington and Aiden Vasquez, had not yet been denied Medicaid coverage for surgeries.

"The district court determined that until their Medicaid providers deny them coverage, the controversy is purely abstract because they have not been adversely affected in a concrete way. We agree," the court said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed the lawsuit in May 2019 for Covington and Vasquez, who qualify for Medicaid. The lawsuit claimed the law violated the equal protection section of the Iowa Constitution.

ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen said in a statement Thursday that she was reviewing the ruling.

Conservative Republicans in the Legislature passed the measure as part of a last-minute addition to a human services budget bill, saying it clarified that Iowa's Civil Rights Act does not require taxpayer dollars to pay for sex reassignment and other similar surgeries.