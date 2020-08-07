100 years ago

August 7 , 1920

DeWITT -- Perry Martin of Monroe county was acquitted of first degree murder in Arkansas Circuit Court here today. He was charged with killing Elzio Robinson and Ed Kearns in a boat on White River in May, 1919.

50 years ago

August 7, 1970

• Federal Judge J. Smith Henley Thursday rejected the Little Rock School Board's revised geographic attendance zone plan. He said it didn't meet the requirements of the United States Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals at St. Louis. Judge Henley terminated a hearing on the plan shortly after 3 p.m. with Superintendent Floyd Parsons on the witness stand.

25 years ago

August 7, 1995

• Over the weekend, thirteen black Pine Bluff police officers settled their racial discrimination lawsuit scheduled for a jury trial in federal court today. Attorneys for both sides refused to disclose the amount of the settlement but said they were happy with the agreement reached Saturday afternoon. Mark Hayes, lead attorney for the city of Pine Bluff, said the city is not admitting guilt or any wrongdoing by settling the case but saving a great deal of money and emotional grief. "I think any time you go into a courtroom you have people pointing fingers and you're bound to wind up with hard feelings," Hayes said Sunday. "When all is said and done, all the folks, the plaintiffs and the defendants, have to put their work clothes on and show up for work. And being what we are, people's feelings get hurt and you have a morale problem. We've avoided all that."

10 years ago

August 7, 2010

JONESBORO -- The director of an executive search firm hired to find a new Arkansas State University System president said Friday that if an ASU advisory committee follows his prescribed process, the university system will have a new leader by January. Tom Meredith of Effective Leadership LLC of Oxford, Miss., told the members of the 11-member advisory committee during a meeting in Jonesboro on Friday morning that they could begin interviewing candidates by Oct. 11. "I've found the longer a search drags out, the greater chance of losing good people," Meredith said. "The more quickly we do the search, the better chance of having good candidates." The ASU board of trustees recommended July 30 that the Arkansas State University Foundation hire Meredith. The foundation will pay Meredith $45,000 to conduct the search. Les Wyatt retired June 30 after serving as ASU-Jonesboro president and then ASU System president for 15 years.