PB's 2Q elicits sighs of relief

Pine Bluff City Treasurer Greg Gustek (left) talks to Alderman Steven Mays, chairman of the City Council’s Ways and Means Committee, as Gustek hands out a list Thursday of the city’s $4.2 million in reserve funds for a second-quarter review of the city’s finances. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Dale Ellis)

PINE BLUFF -- Despite dire predictions of depressed business activity at the start of the covid-19 pandemic, which began sweeping the country in late February and resulted in a shutdown of economic activity in mid-March, tax collections in Pine Bluff have shown an increase.

That is according to a second-quarter financial report presented to the City Council's Ways and Means Committee on Thursday morning by Steve Miller, the city finance director.

Miller attributed much of the increased economic activity to some major construction projects that drove increased tax collections over the past several months, as well as to the federal stimulus package that included $1,200 payments to individuals and a $600 weekly unemployment stipend for some that expired the end of July.

"A lot of people are coming into Pine Bluff to shop, and that may be that some of the stores in the southeastern part of the county aren't open and people are more dependent on Pine Bluff like they used to be," Miller said. "The city sales tax was up in June 13.7%, that's April collections, and that was the biggest month of the shutdown, and we were up."

Miller said April 2020 sales tax collections totaled $182,000.

He said that in July, when the May tax collections totaling $537,000 were accounted for, those collections had increased even more over the previous year.

"May collections were up 40%, which is incredible," he said. "That was May, which was the month of reopening, so there may have been some pent-up demand, but the state as a whole was up, too."

City Treasurer Greg Gustek confirmed Miller's assessment.

"I've been out shopping like a lot of you have, and I've actually asked some of the managers how business is," Gustek said. "I've been blown away by what I've been told at every retail store I've been in because they've all told me that business is up. I had one store, and I won't mention their name, tell me they had to hire new people because their business is up 123%."

Miller noted that construction projects -- such as Saracen Casino Resort, Evergreen Packaging, and the Pine Bluff Streetscape project -- while possibly being a major driver of tax collections in the near term, could have a negative impact on city coffers over the next two years. He said that is because of a state law that allows commercial construction purchases to be eligible for a rebate of local sales taxes on all amounts in excess of $2,500 per receipt.

"They can file for a rebate, and they've got two years to do it," he said. "You see that a lot on big projects, so one of the things you might talk about is reserving a portion of this sales tax upside that we've seen in June and July for rebates that are possibly going to happen."

Another potential economic speed bump ahead, Miller said, is a possible resurgence of coronavirus infections in the fall.

"Medical authorities are expressing serious concerns about the virus getting out of control as we get into the flu season and the virus drives the economy," he said, adding that the city should receive about $1.5 million out of $150 million in Caroronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money that is earmarked for Arkansas.

He also said reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Arkansas River flooding in 2019 are still due, but he cautioned that those funds, until they are reimbursed to the city, reduce available cash flow.

For those reasons, he said, the outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first half of 2021 remains uncertain.

"We forecast things worse last time, and they came out better," Miller said. "I don't think anybody would have expected April collections we got in June, or for May collections we got in July to be up 40%, nobody could have expected that, but you know there's a lot of disruption and a lot of volatility that could make it go the other way so we've got to be careful."

In order to avoid furloughs of city employees, the City Council opted in April to place nonuniformed employees on a shared work schedule, which resulted in a four-day workweek for those employees, who also became eligible for partial unemployment benefits as well as the federal unemployment stipend.

Miller noted that those shared work savings to the city amounted to just under a half-million dollars for the year to date, and the city's total year-to-date savings because of reduced expenditures amount to just over $861,500.

He said with the expiration of the federal subsidy at the end of July and a state subsidy due to expire in mid-November, the city may soon have to make a decision on whether to put those employees working reduced hours back on a full-time schedule.

"When do you think we should make that decision?" asked Alderman Glen Brown Jr. "Is it just any day or when?"

"No, it's kind of a wait-and-see approach until we see what Congress is going to do," Miller replied. "Then again, the state portion is not running out until mid-November, so employees are still getting that to get them close to what they were getting before, plus they're getting a day off, so it's still a pretty good deal even without the federal subsidy and it's a savings for the city."

Alderman Steven Mays, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, urged caution moving forward.

"We never know when the bottom is going to fall out of this thing," he said. "This covid is going to be around for awhile and regardless of who is in charge, covid is in charge right now."

After the meeting, Miller told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the main complicating factor facing Pine Bluff, as well as other cities and counties around the state, is uncertainty moving forward.

"A lot of it depends on the virus," he said. "Health experts are saying it's going to be a lot worse toward the end of 202o and into 2021, and to offset that there may be more stimulus relief, but in the short run, it's just very uncertain. There's a lot of disruption going on in the economy and to our live, and that affects consumer behavior."