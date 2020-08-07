Assistant coach has positive test

Green Forest has suspended all football activities until Aug. 14, following a positive covid-19 test, Coach Greg Tibbitt said Thursday.

Tibbitt said an assistant coach had tested positive Saturday and was not present when the Tigers started preseason workouts Monday and Tuesday. Green Forest did not conduct practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday, and Tibbitt said the coach's last contact with the team was July 30.

"I don't know how we can make this work," said Tibbitt, who was hired in mid-June. "Since I've been here, we've done a lot of weights and conditioning. But as far as actual football work, we had done nothing until Monday.

"We had two good practices, and we had good numbers. This definitely puts a damper on things here, but I don't think we will be the last school that gets hit."

Green Forest, in its third season in the 4A-1 Conference, had about 30 players report to practice Monday. Tibbitt said he expected as many as five more players to report once they return home from their summer jobs.

However, no players or coaches will be allowed on campus until Aug. 14.

"As far as our skill guys, we will be back to having Zoom meetings," Tibbitt said. "Right now, we'll do our best to stay positive, and we'll hit the ground running on the 14th."