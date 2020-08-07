Sebastian County JPs see planned golf complex site

FORT SMITH -- Members of the Sebastian County Quorum Court got a chance to survey county property Wednesday that could become a resurrected golfing destination in the area.

The Quorum Court toured the Ben Geren Community Complex in Fort Smith during a special meeting Wednesday. Justices of the peace unanimously agreed on July 21 to meet Wednesday and to consider a budget for the Ben Geren Community Complex and for a junior golf academy on Aug. 18.

The Quorum Court was briefed by Sebastian County Judge David Hudson and Jay Randolph, the county park administrator and golf course superintendent, concerning a proposal to develop a junior golf program and use facilities at the complex, which used to be the site of a now-defunct nonprofit youth golf program called First Tee of Fort Smith.

The 50-acre complex includes a nine-hole golf course, three-tiered driving range, 5,000 square-foot clubhouse, chipping practice area, a putting green and a maintenance facility.

If the budget passes, aside from junior golf, patrons could partake in adult play and foot golf, which is a combination of soccer and golf, in addition to a small nature center in the clubhouse. There will also be options for facility rental.

The meeting concluded with the justices of the peace getting into golf carts and driving around the course with Randolph in the lead, who stopped from time to time to provide details on various features.