Troopers: 4-vehicle crash in Conway kills motorcyclist, injures 2 others

A motorcyclist died and two other drivers were injured following a four-vehicle crash late Thursday in Conway, troopers said.

The wreck happened on U.S. 64, east of Sherry Drive, shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report by state police. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles heading west were in the center lane, preparing to turn into the Sixty 4 Country Store, when an eastbound Dodge Ram crossed into the center lane as well, the report states.

Troopers said the motorcyclists applied their brakes, but one motorcycle struck the back of the other, causing it to roll on its side and into the eastbound lane. The Dodge Ram struck that motorcycle and its rider, 41-year-old Timothy White of Mulberry, according to the report.

The driver of the pickup got out of the vehicle to check on White, and both were then struck by a Hyundai Accent, authorities said.

Troopers said White died as a result of the crash. The report lists the driver of the Dodge, a 27-year-old Vilonia man, and the other motorcyclist, a 60-year-old Coal Hill man, as injured.

Conditions were wet and rainy at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 360 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.