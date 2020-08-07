Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Troopers: 4-vehicle crash in Conway kills motorcyclist, injures 2 others

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:21 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A motorcyclist died and two other drivers were injured following a four-vehicle crash late Thursday in Conway, troopers said.

The wreck happened on U.S. 64, east of Sherry Drive, shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report by state police. Two Harley Davidson motorcycles heading west were in the center lane, preparing to turn into the Sixty 4 Country Store, when an eastbound Dodge Ram crossed into the center lane as well, the report states.

Troopers said the motorcyclists applied their brakes, but one motorcycle struck the back of the other, causing it to roll on its side and into the eastbound lane. The Dodge Ram struck that motorcycle and its rider, 41-year-old Timothy White of Mulberry, according to the report.

The driver of the pickup got out of the vehicle to check on White, and both were then struck by a Hyundai Accent, authorities said.

Troopers said White died as a result of the crash. The report lists the driver of the Dodge, a 27-year-old Vilonia man, and the other motorcyclist, a 60-year-old Coal Hill man, as injured.

Conditions were wet and rainy at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 360 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT