Trump: Tariffs a job-saver

President Donald Trump said tariffs he imposed to help Whirlpool Corp. resulted in more jobs -- but studies show those jobs came at a steep price to consumers.

While the tariffs helped create jobs in the U.S., they cost American consumers via higher prices, the government's own International Trade Commission found in an August 2019 report.

Whirlpool, based in Benton Harbor, Mich., asked for the tariff, saying that its South Korean rivals illegally undercut prices on washing machines. Trump responded in 2018 by imposing tariffs of up to 50% on large washing machines imported over a quota of 1.2 million a quarter.

Trump visited a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio, on Thursday, where the company makes 20,000 washers a day.

"I proudly signed the order to impose a 50% tariff on all foreign-made washing machines," Trump said. "As a result, Whirlpool's nine factories across the United States were soon thriving like never before."

Most economists argue that tariffs can be effective at limiting imports and competition for domestic producers. But they say that comes at a cost to the overall economy and consumers in particular.

In its review of the washing machine tariffs, published last year, the trade commission cited an April 2019 paper by economists at the Federal Reserve and the University of Chicago that found the washing machine tariffs had contributed to the creation of roughly 1,800 jobs, 200 of them at Whirlpool.

Based on a 12% increase in the price of washers -- or about $86 per machine -- each of the 1,800 jobs created cost American consumers $815,000, that paper found.

The levies also contributed to lower demand for washing machines, according to the trade commission.

The economists' study found that the annual cost to consumers of higher washer prices amounted to $1.5 billion versus the $82 million annually in tariff revenue collected.

The commission said it had found that two other Trump trade actions -- tariff increases on steel and aluminum and his taxes on imports from China -- had also added to higher costs for domestic producers of washing machines like Whirlpool.

The commission said Whirlpool disputed that figure and argued in its response to questions by the commission that the true cost to consumers of each job "was between $14,623 and $21,723."

Whirlpool last month reported second-quarter revenue of $4 billion, down from $5.2 billion in the same period a year earlier but stronger than predicted, something executives attributed to strong demand from people spending more time in their kitchens during the pandemic.

The company reported that it has been having trouble producing enough products to meet the increased demand, in part because of factory slowdowns caused by coronavirus-related workplace safety measures such as physical distancing.