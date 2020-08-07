WATCH LIVE: Governor, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

Gov. Asa Hutchinson explains a graph showing new covid-19 cases during the daily covid-19 press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.
The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 47,028 Friday afternoon, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 515.
Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0b-ky1rYw4]
