2 PB races gain independent hopefuls

Two Pine Bluff municipal races will be contested in November with the entry of two independent candidates who filed in recent days for positions on the City Council.

Bill Brumett, 73, a former council member, will face off Nov. 3 against Glen Brown Sr., 63, also a former council member, in the Ward 3 Position 1 race. Brown defeated incumbent Council Member Donald Hatchett in the March Democratic Primary.

Brumett filed a petition to run as an independent candidate with the required 30 signatures on July 31, according to the office of Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart.

Yvonne Denton, 59, filed her petition on Aug. 4, a day before the deadline for independent candidates to file for municipal races. Denton will face Steven Shaner, 34, in November in the race for the Ward 2 Position 1 council seat. Shaner defeated Lloyd Franklin II in a runoff election after the two men received the most votes in the March Democratic primary.

Win Trafford, the incumbent council member in the Ward 2 Position 2 seat, announced early this year that he would not seek a second term on the council.

The filing period for independent municipal candidates began July 29 and ended Wednesday.