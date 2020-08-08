7,000 tested last week for covid in Benton, Washington counties

FAYETTEVILLE -- About 7,000 people in Benton and Washington counties were tested for covid-19 within the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 30,197 tests were done in Washington County as of 4 p.m. Friday, according to the department. In Benton County, a total of 59,082 tests have been done.

About 2,500 were tested in Washington County this past week while 4,500 people were tested in Benton County.

Washington County had 6,231 cases, including 374 active cases, according to the department. Benton County had 4,698 cases, including 308 active cases. Active cases are those who aren't recovered.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had 56 patients in covid-19 units as of Thursday, according to a statement from the region's largest health care organizations by Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System.

Thirty patients were on ventilators. The number includes patients with and without covid-19, according to the statement.

Most testing sites in Northwest Arkansas are prioritizing people who have covid-19 symptoms amid concerns about the availability of testing material, according to a joint statement released July 3 from Arkansas Children's Northwest, Community Clinic, Mercy Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Health, UAMS Northwest, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and Washington Regional Medical Center.

Anyone can get tested at the Benton or Washington county health units.

Mercy Health System collected specimens to be tested from an estimated 11,000 people from March 20 through Thursday, according to Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman. People who suspect they have covid-19 must call Mercy, be screened and make an appointment before going to its evaluation site in Bentonville.

Community Clinic, which has three coronavirus screening sites in Northwest Arkansas, has collected 15,822 specimens from people from March 30 through Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager for Community Clinic. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before coming to a clinic.

The state Health Department began testing May 18 at county health units, including Fayetteville and Rogers. A Health Department representative did not respond Friday to a question about how many tests had been performed at the county health units.

Washington Regional Health System has collected 13,245 specimens to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday at its screening clinics, according to Cynthia Crowder, spokeswoman. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before going to the clinics.

Specimens to be tested for covid-19 are collected via nasal and mouth swabs.