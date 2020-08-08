Audits requested for fire departments

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith speaks to media Monday during a news conference at the Rogers Police Station in Rogers.

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith has requested an audit of some volunteer fire departments over concerns about expenditures.

Smith sent a letter last month to the Arkansas Legislative Audit requesting audits of fire departments supervised by Marc Trollinger. He was the fire marshal for Benton County, but resigned March 6. He was hired March 15, 2012.

Investigators from the Benton County Sheriff's Office have uncovered questionable spending from the fire departments that requires a formal audit, according to Smith's letter.

Smith said Thursday he could not comment on the specifics of the investigation.

"Based on what I know now, at the conclusion of the audit, this case will be closed and open to the public," Smith said. "At this point, I do not anticipate charges against any other individual."

Trollinger was never arrested in connection with the investigation.

Trollinger, 46, of Springdale died July 21 in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 49, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

He was driving north when his vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a bridge pillar, according to the report. The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. at the interstate's Exit 78 in Lowell, according to the report.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said he couldn't comment on the investigation.

Moehring said Trollinger also worked as fire chief for volunteer fire departments that are not under the jurisdiction of the county, but have their own boards.

Hickory Creek Fire Department and Highway 94 East Fire Department issued a news release the day after Trollinger's death. He served as fire chief for three years for 94 East and 13 years for Hickory Creek, according to the release.

Smith said the audits concerned fire departments supervised by Trollinger.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said the investigation is ongoing and she could not release any information.