A security officer stands Thursday outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing. Ties between Canada and China have strained since a 2018. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

China sentences 4th Canadian to death

BEIJING -- China has sentenced a fourth Canadian citizen to death on drug charges in less than two years after a sharp downturn in ties over the arrest of an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Ye Jianhui was sentenced Friday by the Foshan Municipal Intermediate Court in the southern province of Guangdong. Ye had been found guilty of manufacturing and transporting illegal drugs, the court said in a brief statement.

Another suspect in the case was also given the death penalty and four others sentenced to between seven years and life in prison, it said.

Ties between Canada and China have nose-dived over Canada's late 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou, a company executive and the daughter of Huawei's founder, at Vancouver's airport at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited to face fraud charges over the company's dealings with Iran.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Ye's sentencing came a day after fellow Canadian Xu Weihong was given the death penalty by the Guangzhou Municipal Intermediate Court, also in Guandong province. Convicted Canadian drug smuggler Robert Schellenberg was sentenced to death in a sudden retrial shortly after Meng's arrest, and a Canadian citizen identified as Fan Wei was given the death penalty in April 2019 for his role in a multinational drug-smuggling case.

U.S. lifts global 'do not travel' advisory

MEXICO CITY -- The U.S. State Department dropped its global "Level 4" health warning urging people not to travel abroad Thursday, but promptly reimposed that same advisory level on Mexico.

Since March 19, the department had advised U.S. citizens to avoid all travel abroad because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the department announced it was returning to country-specific advisories.

It issued a Level 4 "do not travel" warning for all of Mexico, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Mexico topped 50,500 deaths Friday and has reported 462,690 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, far less than the United States.

Mexico had long enjoyed a "Level 2" advisory urging travelers to exercise caution, though some particularly violent states had "do not travel" advisories because of crime, gang shootouts and the risk of kidnapping.

In its advisory Thursday, the State Department said, "Travelers to Mexico may experience border closures, airport closures, travel prohibitions, stay at home orders, business closures, and other emergency conditions within Mexico due to covid-19."

Bulgaria removes protesters' camps

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Bulgarian police on Friday removed dozens of tent camps that had blocked key city intersections across the country as part of anti-government protests.

Police said they cleared away tents in the capital of Sofia during the early morning hours and briefly detained 12 people.

Police Commissioner Toni Todorov said authorities respect and guarantee the rights of citizens to protest peacefully but that the such activity cannot be done in a way that violates the rights of other Bulgarians.

"We have ensured the right to free movement of all citizens who dissent with the protesters," Todorov said.

The protesters vowed to erect even more road blockades.

One of their leaders, Nikolay Hadjigenov, said the government's order for police to dismantle the protest camps would backfire. "They provoked anger that will sweep them away," he said.

Demands for the resignations of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the country's chief prosecutor, Ivan Geshev, have been at the core of monthslong street protests in the European Union's poorest member nation.

Belgian court rejects extradition call

BRUSSELS -- A Belgian court on Friday rejected Spain's demand to have a former high-ranking politician from the region of Catalonia extradited, in yet another setback for the country's efforts to try several officials in exile over their alleged roles in an independence referendum that Madrid branded as illegal.

The Brussels prosecutor's office said the court had decided not to enforce a European arrest warrant for former Catalan Culture Minister Lluis Puig on the grounds that "the Spanish authorities who issued the warrant are not competent to do so."

Puig has been living in exile in Belgium since he, former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and a number of their associates fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest over their alleged roles in the secessionist push and the holding of an independence referendum that the Spanish government had banned.

The vote sparked a police crackdown and led to one of Spain's biggest political crises in decades as mass protests roiled the relatively wealthy northeast region of 7.5 million people. Polls and recent elections show that Catalans are roughly equally split by the secession question. Spaniards as a whole are strongly against it.

Puig's lawyers had argued that Spain's Supreme Court does not have the jurisdiction to judge him and that only a Catalan court is competent to do so, and they said the Belgian court agreed with them.