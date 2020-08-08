Concrete professional files for Fayetteville City Council

FAYETTEVILLE -- A concrete professional who owns two companies said he wants to see construction thrive in the city.

Pedro Fimbres Jr., 39, is running to represent residents of the south part of town. Ward 1 Council Member Sarah Marsh is not seeking reelection. Three other candidates are in the race.

Fimbres said he learned to survive with a lot of tension and violence during his upbringing, without graduating from high school. He moved to Northwest Arkansas in 1995 from San Diego, and his family made its home in Fayetteville 10 years ago.

Fimbres said he wants to learn about council business like he did to start his own businesses. Fimbres owns A&P Concrete and Pool and Arkansas Concrete Pumping.

"I'd love to see Fayetteville continue to grow," he said. "I feel like a lot of business shoots up north; I feel like we miss a lot of opportunities that we could definitely take advantage."

Fimbres said he's seen instances of homeowners trying to build a house, going through the city's permitting process and deciding to go elsewhere. Regulations need to be scaled back, he said.

"I don't like to infringe on another man to take care of his family or to take care of his business or handle himself," Fimbres said.

Instances of homelessness in the city also need to be better addressed, he said. Fimbres said he worries when his children go outside and ride their bikes on the trails, someone may approach them and they may be in danger. The problem seems worse than it did 10 years ago, he said.

Oroo Oyioka, D'Andre Jones and Tanner Pettigrew also have filed for Ward 1.

Council members earn $1,042 per month and serve four-year terms. The positions are nonpartisan.

The election is Nov. 3.