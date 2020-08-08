Five Bauxite football players had virus in July

Five Bauxite football players tested positive for covid-19 in July, the school announced Friday in a news release.

Bauxite School District spokesman Leann Pinkerton said one player tested positive for covid-19, but his exposure to the virus was not related to the school or the team.

Football workouts were shut down at Bauxite, and the weight room was deep-cleaned and sanitized.

Four more players later tested positive at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. Bauxite athletic trainers set up the tests for the players.

The players' names were not released because of privacy laws. Three of the five players had mild symptoms, while the other two were asymptomatic.

No coaches tested positive for covid-19, Pinkerton said.

Pinkerton said the players who tested positive are expected to return to practice today. Bauxite began fall practice Wednesday, two days after schools were allowed to begin practice.

In the news statement, Bauxite said coaches have been diligent about following all Arkansas Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control recommendations and guidelines.

The Miners' scrimmage against Lonoke on Aug. 18 at The Pit in Bauxite is on the schedule. They are set to host Riverview on Aug. 28 in their season opener.

Bauxite is in its first season with new Coach Caleb Perry, who was hired to replace Daryl Patton after he left to become the first head coach at the new Little Rock Southwest High School.

Also on Friday, Salem -- which had announced Thursday that it was suspending football practice until Aug. 21 after a student tested positive for covid-19 -- said practices will resume Monday, football Coach Josh Watson confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The school district said that the football players who were believed to have been in close contact with the student infected were not in close contact after all.

Watson also said the Greyhounds' scrimmage against Piggott on Aug. 25 is back on. He said Thursday that the scrimmage was going to be called off because of the short turnaround between the team's initial first day back Aug. 21 and the scrimmage date.