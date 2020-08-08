Five Bauxite football players had virus in July

Five Bauxite football players tested positive for covid-19 in July, the school announced Friday in a news release.
Bauxite School District spokesman Leann Pinkerton said one player tested positive for covid-19, but his exposure to the virus was not related to the school or the team.
Football workouts were shut down at Bauxite, and the weight room was deep-cleaned and sanitized.
Four more players later tested positive at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. Bauxite athletic trainers set up the tests for the players.
The players' names were not released because of privacy laws. Three of the five players had mild symptoms, while the other two were asymptomatic.
No coaches tested positive for covid-19, Pinkerton said.
Pinkerton said the players who tested positive are expected to return to practice today. Bauxite began fall practice Wednesday, two days after schools were allowed to begin practice.
In the news statement, Bauxite said coaches have been diligent about following all Arkansas Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control recommendations and guidelines.
The Miners' scrimmage against Lonoke on Aug. 18 at The Pit in Bauxite is on the schedule. They are set to host Riverview on Aug. 28 in their season opener.
Bauxite is in its first season with new Coach Caleb Perry, who was hired to replace Daryl Patton after he left to become the first head coach at the new Little Rock Southwest High School.
Also on Friday, Salem -- which had announced Thursday that it was suspending football practice until Aug. 21 after a student tested positive for covid-19 -- said practices will resume Monday, football Coach Josh Watson confirmed to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
The school district said that the football players who were believed to have been in close contact with the student infected were not in close contact after all.
Watson also said the Greyhounds' scrimmage against Piggott on Aug. 25 is back on. He said Thursday that the scrimmage was going to be called off because of the short turnaround between the team's initial first day back Aug. 21 and the scrimmage date.
Programs affected by covid-19
m The coronavirus pandemic has forced 15 schools to shut down their football programs this summer because of a positive case or exposure to the virus. School districts listed in order of their announcements:
JONESBORO
The school district announced a positive test for a football player June 15. Football workouts resumed June 16.
LAKE HAMILTON
An athlete tested positive for the virus June 23. Athletic workouts resumed the week of June 29-July 3.
MOUNTAIN PINE
An athlete tested positive for the virus June 23. Athletic workouts resumed the week of July 6-10.
CLARKSVILLE
Two football players tested positive for the virus July 7. Football workouts were shut down until July 22.
CARLISLE
The athletic program shut down twice in July after three athletes were exposed to the virus. All of their tests were later negative. The school resumed workouts July 20.
LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC
Three athletes tested positive for the virus in July. The school resumed workouts the week of July 20-24.
ATKINS
A seventh-grader tested positive for the virus, the school district announced July 14. The school resumed workouts July 20.
LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL
A football player tested positive for the virus, and the football program did not hold workouts July 16. The program resumed workouts July 20.
OSCEOLA
A football coach was exposed to the virus July 16. The football program was shut down for the week of July 20-24 and resumed workouts July 27.
BEEBE
The school announced two positive cases July 3 and July 30. The football program returned to workouts Monday.
BENTON HARMONY GROVE
A football coach tested positive for the virus Saturday. The football program is shut down until Tuesday.
JUNCTION CITY
Two football players tested positive for the virus Tuesday. The athletic program is shut down until Aug. 17.
SALEM
A student tested positive for the virus Thursday. The football program originally planned to shut down until Aug. 21, but said Friday that it will resume practice Monday after learning that the players in the program who were considered to be close-contact with the infected student were not close-contact after all.
GREEN FOREST
An assistant football coach tested positive for the virus Aug. 1. The football program is shut down until Aug. 13.
BAUXITE
Five football players tested positive for the virus between July 23 and July 27. The players are expected to return to practice today.