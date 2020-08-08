Governor gives OK to contact in football

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks Friday Aug. 7, 2020 in Little Rock during his daily covid-19 briefing. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/88governor/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Beginning today, high school football teams across the state can wear full gear and hold contact practices.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson made the announcement during his covid-19 news conference Friday at the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock.

Friday's news comes a week after Hutchinson said high school football teams were allowed to wear helmets and shoulder pads during the first week of fall practice in the Arkansas Activities Association's 2020-21 calendar. Teams could wear helmets the first two days of practice, then put on shoulder pads in their third practice.

"We are prepared to stick with the AAA schedule," Hutchinson said. "They will be sending out notice today that based on the recommendation and the consultation ... from the high school sports advisory group, and they are prepared to stick with that plan and continue into next week with contact drills."

The first night of games in the state is Aug. 27, with Joe T. Robinson-Pulaski Academy and Fort Smith Southside-Fort Smith Northside highlighting the schedule. Hutchinson said that by having teams start having contact, it will help them physically prepare for the season.

"That is important for preventing injury," Hutchinson said. "You can't expect them to be prepared for the season if they're not prepared physically."

"With our experience thus far, they are authorized to move into the next step with contact drills. The AAA will notify the school districts that they can proceed with that."

AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor said he appreciated Hutchinson's announcement.

"The student-athletes are working so hard and have got to be pleased, along with the coaches," he said.

Taylor said this week has been a successful one from AAA's point of view with players allowed to gear up and Hutchinson's announcement.

"Everybody is excited to have a little bit of normalcy," he said.

Coaches were happy to get the go-ahead for contact.

"I'm very excited about that," Van Buren Coach Crosby Tuck said. "That's an important step in the right direction. It's part of the process. We're in as good of shape as possible."

When the coronavirus pandemic halted workouts in March, football programs were forced to hold virtual workouts instead. Teams were not able to go through spring football practice, 7-on-7 events or team camps.

Maumelle Coach Kirk Horton welcomed Hutchinson's announcement.

"Everybody is excited to get some good news," Horton said. "It's a big step forward."

Tuck said Van Buren will have its first contact workout with full gear Monday.

But Horton said with Pulaski County Special School District's decision to go helmets only for the entire first week, Maumelle will have its first practice with shoulder pads Monday. He said Maumelle typically doesn't wear full gear in practice because of safety reasons and to keep players healthy for games.

The Pulaski County Special School District includes four high schools -- Maumelle, Joe T. Robinson, Sylvan Hills and Mills.

Maumelle's season opener is Aug. 28 at home against Sylvan Hills. The Hornets are scheduled to scrimmage Ozark at home Aug. 21.

Horton said there's still work to be done in order to have a season this fall, including staying healthy and attempting to limit the spread of covid-19 by wearing masks, washing hands and keeping social distance.

"It's a challenge for us," Horton said. "But everybody has to buy in. There's no sense in whining or complaining about it.

"If we want to play football, we have to do our part."

Van Buren has a scrimmage scheduled for Aug. 21 against Farmington, then will open the season Aug. 28 at home against Springdale.

With the season less than three weeks away, Tuck understands the sense of urgency the Pointers must have in case everything starts on time.

"For our seniors and upperclassmen, they have had that Friday night experience, so it's easier for them to get ready," Tuck said. "You do worry about those younger players getting as acclimated as possible."

Taylor said he is confident the season will begin on time.

"But we'll know a lot more after this [upcoming] week," Taylor said. "All of these teams have been together. They've been working for two months now.

"I think we're on the right track."