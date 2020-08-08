Jaycox sees amenities bringing people together

SPRINGDALE -- The city's biggest problem: Money, said Kathy Jaycox, a member of the City Council.

Jaycox will run for reelection of Ward 4, Position 2, that serves the northeast corner of the city. Mark Fougerousse and Derek VanVoast also seek the position.

Or maybe money isn't the problem, she said. "Due to some really great leadership, our revenue has not been hurt though the virus and we are thriving," she said. "We are growing."

Jaycox referred to the the city's most recent monthly reports on revenue from their 1% sales taxes. The city saw growth over tax receipts from July 2019, with $1,395,620 compared to $1,388,747, up 0.49%. Springdale was the only city to show growth.

During Jaycox's most recent term on the City Council, the city put together a $200 million bond issue voters approved in February 2018.

This brought many new amenities to the city, Jaycox said, listing the new Shaw Family Park, the new animal shelter, the new Criminal Justice Center and street improvements.

But the city needs to create a plan and and continue to invest in community development to bring people together in the community, she said. She thinks further development of the trail system and continued revitalization of downtown will bring residents and cultures together.

"More and more individuals are moving here every day, and it just gets better and better," she said.

"I want to ensure this is a community that all of us can be proud of," Jaycox said.

City Council members earn $11,400 annually and serve four-year terms. The election, which is nonpartisan for municipal candidates, will be Nov. 3. Early voting begins Oct. 19.