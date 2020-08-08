Lost $2.2B in 3 months, not slowing mail, new postal chief says

FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, then Elon Trustee Louis DeJoy is honored with Elon's Medal for Entrepreneurial Leadership in Elon. N.C. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and union officials say the U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking worries ahead the anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections. Manchin on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 said he has received numerous reports from post offices and colleagues about service cuts or looming closures in West Virginia and elsewhere, prompting him to send a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy asking for an explanation. (Kim Walker/Elon University via AP, File)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June as the agency -- hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic -- piles up financial losses that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years.

The new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, disputed reports that his agency is slowing down election mail or any other mail and said it has "ample capacity to deliver all election mail securely and on time" for the November presidential contest, when a significant increase in mail-in ballots is expected.

Still, DeJoy offered a gloomy picture of the 630,00-employee agency Friday in his first public remarks since taking the top job in June.

"Our financial position is dire, stemming from substantial declines in mail volume, a broken business model and a management strategy that has not adequately addressed these issues," DeJoy told the postal board of governors at a meeting Friday.

"Without dramatic change, there is no end in sight," DeJoy said.

While package deliveries to homebound Americans were up more than 50%, that was offset by continued declines in first-class and business mail, even as costs increased significantly to pay for personal protective equipment and replace workers who got sick or chose to stay home in fear of the virus, DeJoy said.

Without an intervention from Congress, the agency faces an impending cash flow crisis, he said. The Postal Service is seeking an infusion of at least $10 billion to cover operating losses as well as regulatory changes that would undo a congressional requirement that the agency prefund billions of dollars in retiree health benefits.

The agency is doing its part, said DeJoy, 63, of North Carolina, a Republican fundraiser and former supply chain executive who took command of the agency June 15. He is the first postmaster general in nearly two decades who is not a career postal employee.

In his first month on the job, DeJoy said, he directed the agency to vigorously "focus on the ingrained inefficiencies in our operations," including by applying strict limits on overtime.

"By running our operations on time and on schedule, and by not incurring unnecessary overtime or other costs, we will enhance our ability to be sustainable and ... continue to provide high-quality, affordable service," DeJoy said.

While not acknowledging widespread complaints by members of Congress about delivery delays nationwide, DeJoy said the agency will "aggressively monitor and quickly address service issues."

DeJoy's remarks came as lawmakers from both parties called on the Postal Service to immediately reverse operational changes that are causing delays in deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer said Thursday that changes imposed by DeJoy "threaten the timely delivery of mail -- including medicines for seniors, paychecks for workers and absentee ballots for voters -- that is essential to millions of Americans."

In his remarks to the postal board of governors, DeJoy called election mail handling "a robust and proven process.″

While there will "likely be an unprecedented increase in election mail volume due to the pandemic, the Postal Service has ample capacity to deliver all election mail securely and on time in accordance with our delivery standards, and we will do so,″ DeJoy said. "However ... we cannot correct the errors of [state and local] election boards if they fail to deploy processes that take our normal processing and delivery standards into account.″

Later Friday, DeJoy released another memo detailing changes he said would improve efficiency and focus on the service's core mission. The changes include a management hiring freeze and a request to allow future, voluntary early retirements for nonunion employees.

