Mark Gribble, a Potomac, Md., police officer, was about 100 yards from the bank when he heard radio traffic that it was being robbed and sped there, arriving in time to arrest James Wersick, 71, who prosecutors said was also a suspect in several other robberies from 2012-16.

Michael Lees, a U.S. Coast Guard petty officer, called it a rare treat to see two rehabilitated sea turtles, named Emma and Bubbles, who had been rescued at different times and locations by the Coast Guard, released back into the ocean off Islamorada, Fla.

Douglas Gurkins, 34, of North Carolina pleaded guilty to violating the Fair Housing Act for threatening to shoot a Black family in 2014 and two other Black families since for renting homes in his neighborhood, and faces 10 years in prison.

Adele Landauer, who posted pictures of a naked German man chasing after a wild sow and her two piglets that had taken off with a bag containing his laptop, said the man, among a group of nudists bathing at a Berlin lake, “gave his all” and returned with the bag to cheers and clapping.

Harold Collins, 49, of Detroit, accused of making threats against former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, faces up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine after being indicted by a grand jury on a cyberstalking charge.

John Bareswell, 63, of North Carolina pleaded guilty to calling a Black church in Virginia Beach, Va., and making “racially derogatory remarks” and threats that he’d set the church on fire after one of the church leaders attended a civil-rights demonstration and prayer vigil.

Carmen Tarleton, 52, a New Hampshire woman who underwent a face transplant in 2013 after being disfigured in an attack by her ex-husband, became the first American and only the second person globally to undergo the procedure a second time after her first transplant began to fail.

Luis Archuleta, 77, who escaped from a Colorado prison in 1974, was caught living under an alias in Espanola, N.M., after the Denver police officer he shot decades ago helped track him down, authorities said.

Will Dismukes of Prattville, Ala., a state legislator under fire for attending a celebration marking the birthday of Nathan Bedford Forrest, an early Ku Klux Klan leader, is denying charges that he stole money from a former employer and said he has no plans to resign his seat.