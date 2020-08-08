100 years ago

Aug. 8, 1920

CONWAY -- The Rev. F.F. Simmons of Eagle township has just closed a successful revival at Sulphur, Van Buren county. As a result of this meeting there was 33 conversions; a church was organized and the Rev. Mr. Sparks of Van Buren county was called as pastor, and a new building will be erected.

50 years ago

Aug. 8, 1970

ARKADELPHIA -- Lester Gibbs, who is seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination, said here Friday that "if the quality of education continues to decline in the state a boy can finish high school and have to be led home." Gibbs, who opposes Governor Rockefeller and two others for the nomination, said there would never be equality among men.

25 years ago

Aug. 8, 1995

RISON -- Rison is searching for a new police chief only a little more than 15 months after it finished its last search. Police Chief Phillip Crutchfield's resignation became official Friday. He came to the department in April 1994 from the now-defunct Wrightsville Police Department. Rison officials say they are not sure why Crutchfield resigned. Mayor Jack Sipes and City Attorney Murray Armstrong told reporters over the weekend that they could not explain Crutchfield's decision. Crutchfield could not be reached for comment Monday, and a telephone company recording said his home number was "not in service." His resignation comes as state officials are auditing the books of the city's Municipal Court.

10 years ago

Aug. 8, 2010

• Saline County voters will decide on two sales-tax issues that will fund the construction and maintenance of a $55 million fairgrounds complex Tuesday. The tax vote is one of four set for Tuesday across the state. Other such elections include a half percent sales tax in Jonesboro that will pay for personnel and equipment at the city's fire and police departments; a 1.25 percent tax increase in Batesville to build a recreation complex; and an extension in Mississippi County of a half-cent sales tax for economic recruitment. In Saline County, residents will vote on adopting a seven-eighths percent sales tax to build the Central Arkansas Fairplex on Interstate 30 in southwest Benton and a one-eighth percent sales tax for maintenance and operation of the facilities. The site is the current home for the Saline County Fair and one of a handful of possible homes for the Arkansas State Fair if it relocates from its home on Roosevelt Road in Little Rock. Jessup said the project will create about 800 construction jobs and 300 permanent jobs and will attract an estimated $32 million into Saline County each year from visitors who attend the fair, expos, boat shows, horse events and other activities.