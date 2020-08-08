Police: Woman fatally shot in North Little Rock

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police reported Saturday the overnight shooting death of a woman.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday at 812 1⁄2 W. 25th St., about a mile west of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange, according to a news release. At the scene they found a woman in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound, the release states.

Officers attempted life-saving procedures but the woman died, police said. Detectives were called to investigate.

The slain woman was not identified by police Saturday. Police said in the release that they do not believe there is a threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.