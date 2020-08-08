Portland, Ore., protests both peaceful, violent

Demonstrators gather at Floyd Light City Park on their way to Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Protests turned violent again even after the mayor pleaded with demonstrators to stay off the streets. Police say an officer suffered what was described as a severe injury after being hit with a rock late Thursday. (Mark Graves /The Oregonian via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- About 200 people, some wielding homemade shields, clashed with police early Friday for the third-consecutive night as two other Black Lives Matter rallies proceeded peacefully elsewhere in the city, authorities said.

The riot came hours after the city's Democratic mayor pleaded for protesters to stay off the streets, saying those who barricaded the doors to a police precinct the night before and tried to set it ablaze were not demonstrators but criminals.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said the violent protesters are also serving as political "props" for President Donald Trump in an election season where the president is hammering on a law-and-order message. Trump has said violent protesters are "dangerous anarchists" running wild in the streets.

The chaos that started Thursday night and lasted into Friday morning in a residential neighborhood about 6 miles from downtown marked the 70th night of unrest since May 25, following the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis. Police arrested 12 adults and detained one 17-year-old on charges ranging from interfering with a police officer to rioting.

The demonstrations this week are smaller than in the past; thousands turned out nightly for about two weeks in July to protest the presence of U.S. agents sent by the Trump administration to protect a federal courthouse that had become a target of nightly violence.

The recent clashes nevertheless ratcheted up tensions after an agreement last week between state and federal officials seemed to offer a reprieve. The deal brokered by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown called for agents from Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Marshals Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to pull back from their defense of the federal courthouse starting July 30.

Early Friday, as demonstrations proceeded elsewhere in the city, a group of people gathered at a park in and marched to the local police precinct, where authorities say they spray-painted the building, popped the tires of police cars, splashed paint on the walls, vandalized security cameras and set a fire in a barrel outside the building. An officer was severely injured by a rock, police said, but no additional details were provided.

An older woman who tried to stop the vandalism was hit with a bucket of white paint and then got into a shouting match with the crowd as one protester tried to wrap her in yellow police tape -- a conflict caught on video. Another elderly woman using a walker was also captured on video trying to put out a fire with a fire extinguisher while a black-clad protester blocked her way.

Tear gas was used by police on protesters Wednesday for the first time since the U.S. agents left the city, but officers did not use it Thursday despite declaring the demonstration an unlawful assembly.

