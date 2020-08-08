Rogers man runs for City Council

ROGERS -- Aaron Clarke, 32, has filed to run against incumbent Mark Kruger for a spot on the City Council.

Clarke, who is Black, said he is running to bring minority representation to the council. All eight members of the council are white.

"The person I'm running against has been in office for 32 years," Clarke said.

The council needs younger, progressive minds, he said. Clarke is not employed and has turned his attention to activism against racism and police brutality. He said he would like to see reform in the Rogers Police Department.

"We don't need elites on the council. We need the regular working man," he said.

Clarke and Kruger were the only candidates who filed to represent Ward 1, the northeast part of the city, according to the Benton County Clerk's Office.

The council position is nonpartisan. Council members meet twice a month and earn $1,050 monthly regardless of attendance.

Council members serve four-year terms.

The election is Nov. 3.