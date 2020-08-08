Rogers woman runs for City Council

ROGERS -- April Legere, 42, will run against incumbent Jerry Carmichael for a spot on the City Council, she said.

"The growth and development in our community has been amazing," she said.

Legere said she wants business and infrastructure to continue to grow and would also like to focus on the city's sense of community through diversity and inclusion. She'd like the city to engage the community through town halls and listening sessions to learn what residents want and need, she said.

"I have the opportunity to be the first woman of color on the Rogers City Council," she said, adding that she would bring a different point of view and enhanced perspective to the council. Legere is Black.

Legere served in the Air Force for eight years and is the senior director of human resources for Sam's Club.

Legere and Carmichael were the only candidates who filed to run to represent Ward 3, the southwest part of the city, according to the Benton County Clerk's Office.

The council position is nonpartisan. Council members meet twice a month and earn $1,050 monthly regardless of attendance.

Council members serve four-year terms. The general election is Nov. 3.

The filing period for municipal candidates to file to run for election ended Wednesday.