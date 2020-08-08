Science teacher makes second bid for Fayetteville City Council

FAYETTEVILLE -- A science teacher making his second bid for the City Council said he would listen to constituents when making decisions.

William Chesser, 45, is challenging Matthew Petty for his Ward 2 seat. Ward 2 covers downtown and most of the University of Arkansas campus.

Chesser also said he understands every situation is unique, especially land decisions.

"It's kind of like putting several things into a set of balance pans," he said. "I would say generally public opinion should be the largest of those weights, but it is not alone."

Chesser teaches at the Fayetteville Virtual Academy. He served on the Planning Commission from 2010-2016 and made an unsuccessful bid for City Council in 2012.

Allowing higher residential density should be viewed through a lens of mixing people of different incomes, Chesser said. Having variety is important, he said. Urban parts of town can look like Dickson Street, while suburban areas can remain with single-family homes, he said.

Population growth is happening, and development patterns have to accommodate it, he said.

"In order for that to happen, the city's urban fabric has to change," he said. "I think the city can keep its spirit, the thing we all love about it, but still alter the fabric. It's like the new line of clothes from the same fashion designer."

Chesser also said supporting police and addressing issues such as mental health and minority disparities are not mutually exclusive ideas.

Council members earn $1,042 per month and serve four-year terms. The positions are nonpartisan.

The election is Nov. 3.