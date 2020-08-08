Six Rays pitchers combine to shut out Yankees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Pinch-hitter Michael Perez hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning on his 28th birthday, six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a two-hitter, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the AL East-leading New York Yankees 1-0 on Friday night.

"I think so, yeah," Perez said through a translator when asked whether this was the best gift he could have given himself.

Yoshi Tsutsugo drew a leadoff walk from Adam Ottavino (2-1) in the eighth and went to second with one out when Kevin Kiermaier walked. Both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch before Perez drove in the game's only run with his fly to center.

Chaz Roe (2-0) went the final two innings for the win as the Rays got their second win in the last eight games.

"Can't say enough about the pitching," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said.

Masahiro Tanaka allowed 1 hit and struck out 5 over 5 innings, retiring his final 13 batters after giving up a first-inning single to Yandy Diaz. The Yankees' right-hander needed just 59 pitches in his second start after beginning the season on the concussion list after being struck in the head by Giancarlo Stanton's liner during a July 4 summer camp simulated game.

"That's as good as you'll see Masa right there," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. "Split was good for him. Command was excellent, change of pace with the breaking ball and slider and keeping them off with a good fastball, too. Another really good step for him."

Three New York pitchers also limited the Rays to just two hits.

"I think there's going to be games like this where both teams aren't really able to score," Tanaka said through a translator. "So you just kind of have to leave this and just go into tomorrow. I think it's really important for us to just kind of move forward. Just kind of change the mood."

ROYALS 3, TWINS 2 Ryan McBroom hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, and host Kansas City defeated Minnesota. Nick Heath and Nicky Lopez also drove in runs for the Royals, who have won two in a row after a six-game slide.

WHITE SOX 2, INDIANS 0 Dylan Cease worked his way through five shutout innings, and Chicago beat Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Cease walked the leadoff man four times and hit a batter, but wiggled out of trouble each time. The right-hander allowed two hits and struck out four.

RANGERS 4, ANGELS 3 Mike Trout homered again on his birthday, but Robinson Chirinos drove in two runs without a hit and host Texas beat Los Angeles. Trout turned 29, and homered for the fifth time in the seven big-league games he has played on his birthday.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 3 Alex Verdugo hit two home runs over the Green Monster, Mitch Moreland had a two-run shot and Boston defeated Toronto.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 4, METS 3 Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run home run, Humberto Mejia impressed in his abbreviated major-league debut, and visiting Miami beat New York.

PADRES 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Zach Davies retired the first 13 Arizona batters, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a leadoff home run, and rookies Jake Cronenworth and Edward Olivares also went deep to give host San Diego a victory.

REDS 8, BREWERS 3 Trevor Bauer (2-0) gave up 3 hits and 1 run in 6 innings while striking out 12 as Cincinnati defeated host Milwaukee.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 11, NATIONALS 0 Jose Iglesias went 4 for 4, and visiting Baltimore collected 19 hits in a victory over Washington.

TIGERS 17, PIRATES 13 (11) Niko Goodrum drove in five runs, two on a double in a big 11th inning that sent Detroit over host Pittsburgh.

