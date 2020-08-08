WOMEN'S GOLF

Matthews run ends at U.S. Amateur

University of Arkansas golfer Brooke Matthews' run at the 120th U.S. Women's Amateur Championship ended with a 3 and 1 loss to Rachel Kuehn on Friday morning.

The loss came in the round of 32 of match play at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md.

Matthews, a junior from Rogers, had won her opening match with a 1-up victory over Malia Nam of Southern California.

Kuehn, a sophomore at Wake Forest, turned the tables on Matthews early Friday with consecutive birdies on the first two holes for a 2-up lead. Matthews trimmed the deficit to one with a birdie on the par-4 4th, but Kuehn got it right back with a birdie on No. 5.

Matthews cut the deficit in half with a birdie on No. 8, but Kuehn began pulling away, building a 4-hole lead with wins on Nos. 10, 12 and 13.

Matthews birdied Nos. 14 and 16 to get back within two before Kuehn clinched the match with a birdie on the par-4 17th. Kuehn, who was a first-round co-leader with a 4-under 68 on Monday, was on pace to match that score Friday with a 64 through 17 holes.

Matthews and sophomore Kajal Mistry were the two UA golfers among five in the field to reach match play. Sophomores Ela Anacona and Julie Gregg, and signee Cory Lopez were also in the 132-player field.

-- Tom Murphy

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Baylor, UA game gets date

The University of Arkansas is scheduled to host Baylor for a women's basketball game at Walton Arena on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m., according to the game contract.

The matchup will be part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Baylor won the 2019 NCAA championship and was ranked No. 3 nationally with a 28-2 record when the latest basketball season ended without a tournament in March.

Baylor is coached by Kim Mulkey, who was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in April. This year's matchup will be the first between the Razorbacks and Bears since Baylor won 73-44 in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas also has on-campus games scheduled against Gonzaga and California, and a neutral-site game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock scheduled for the 2020-21 season. The game against UALR is scheduled to be played at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on a date to be announced.

-- Matt Jones