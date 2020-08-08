Swope familar with new doubles partner at Har-Ber

Hayden Swope of Springdale Har-Ber reacts while winning the boys Class 6A doubles championship last year for the Wildcats. Swope will play doubles this season with his brother, Carter Swope, a freshman at Har-Ber. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Hayden Swope must break in a new partner after he and Conor Clardy won the Class 6A state doubles championship last season for Springdale Har-Ber.

Swope and Clardy formed quite a team by winning state, reaching the Overall State Tennis finals, and posting a 39-3 record in the previous two years they played together. That record of success could potentially place a lot of pressure on Clardy's replacement, but Swope has plenty of confidence in his new partner.

That'll be his brother, 15-year-old freshman Carter Swope.

"Carter is a very aggressive hitter," Hayden Swopes said. "He'll knock the fuzz off the ball. We're both very goal-driven and we're mainly encouraging in building each other up. My brother and I have worked very hard throughout the summer to get ready for this year."

Hayden Swope is the leader of a Springdale Har-Ber boys team that finished second to Little Rock Catholic in the Class 6A state tournament at the Wildcat Tennis Center. Hayden will receive plenty of support from his brother, Carter, and returning Wildcats Davis Elleman, Henry McDaniel and Braden Shephard.

"We have a lot of returning starters as well as a strong upcoming freshman class," Har-Ber coach Rick Horne said. "Not only are Hayden and Carter brothers, but they are both big hitters, which makes for a powerful unit and a special team. Hayden will also be going for a third straight undefeated conference season, which is pretty much unheard of."

Bentonville, Bentonville West and Rogers, could push Har-Ber in the 6A-West.

Bentonville appears the strongest challenger after losing only one player from its starting lineup. Nicky Simpson, Vikram Balasekaran, Ricky Iselin, and Emiliano Aguirre are the top Tigers.

Nick Fulton and Cooper Gommel are senior leaders for Rogers. Fulton is a two-time state qualifier in doubles and Gommel a three-time state qualifier in doubles. The two were semifinalists last year at Overall State Tennis Tournament.

Neil Chatlani is a junior who qualified for the Class 6A state tournament last year for the Mounties.

Fayetteville will rely on Michael Mathias and Ty Phelan for leadership after graduating eight of its top 12 varsity players from last season.

"Our boys team this year will be a whole new look," Fayetteville coach Darin Phelan said. "I am excited about what I see from the new players and the few returning from the varsity team from last season. I feel that in order for us to have a shot at conference and state, we will have to gel as a team quickly."