Tools and Toys: FurZapper and TP Kits

FurZapper

What's to love: Sometimes, even washing clothes will not remove all the pet fur. It seems to weave itself into the fabric. FurZapper is made to remove fur while in the washer and dryer.

What does it do: FurZapper comes with two squishy sticky disks that you put in with your laundry. In the washing machine, it dislodges fur and hair, which are then rinsed down the drain. When placed in the drier and it warms up it becomes more sticky grabbing fur as it tumbles with the clothes. The FurZappers are self-cleaning and reusable. Retail price is $21.99. Find out more at FurZapper.com.

TP Kits

What's to love: For those that have to go while on the go, pre-packaged toiletry packs are handy to have.

What does it do: The TP Kits come with 10 resealable packets, each packet has five two-ply tissues and two packets of wet wipes. The kits are handy for backpacking or hiking or even for tucking in a purse for when finding yourself in a stall without toilet paper. Everything including the outer packet is biodegradable, but the company recommends if possible placing everything back in the resealable package and disposing in the trash. The kit sells for $10. More information is at TPkits.com.

— Cary Jenkins