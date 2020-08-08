U.K. vows to act after record-high migrant influx

Border Force officers escort a group of men thought to be migrants to a waiting bus, after they were brought into the port city of Dover, England, from small boats, Friday Aug. 7, 2020. There have been a number of small boat incidents over recent days, with some unseaworthy vessels trying to make the journey from France across The Channel, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

LONDON -- The British government vowed Friday to strengthen border measures after a record daily number of people crossed the English Channel to the U.K. in small boats.

At least 235 migrants in 17 boats landed or were picked up by British Coast Guard and Border Force boats Thursday, surpassing last week's record of 202 arrivals in one day.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Boats continued to arrive Friday. In the major Channel port of Dover, children in life jackets, some too young to walk, were lifted out of Border Force boats and taken ashore in England.

Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, either in trucks through the Channel tunnel or on ferries. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the U.K.'s strong economy and need for farm and restaurant labor drew migrants from around the world who could speak some English.

Some have turned to small boats organized by smugglers because lockdowns have reduced opportunities to stow away on ferries and trucks. Summer weather is also prompting more people to make the risky sea crossing -- about 20 miles at its narrowest point -- in vessels as small as dinghies and kayaks.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fp2jfnIX-ms]

Britain's Conservative government has called on French officials to do more to force boats in the Channel back to France. They say France is a safe country and there is no reason migrants should travel from there to the U.K.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said Britain's immigration minister will go to France next week for talks about further measures.

"I think people are absolutely right to be frustrated at the scenes they're seeing. I'm frustrated, everyone is, which is why we've been working much more closely with the French government in recent time to improve our cooperation and intelligence-sharing," Sunak told Sky News.

Sunak declined to comment on reports the U.K. could send Royal Navy ships to patrol the Channel.

Bella Sankey of human rights charity Detention Action said many migrants had legitimate reasons to go to Britain, such as relatives in the country, and the government should offer safe and legal routes for them to come.

A group of migrants rest on the beach as they wait for Uk Border Force officials at Dungeness, southern England, Thursday Aug. 6 2020. The British government says it will strengthen border measures as calm summer weather has prompted a record number of people to make the risky sea crossing in small vessels, from northern France to England. (AP Photo / Susan Pilcher)

A Border Force officer helps a child from a Border Force vessel as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought into the port city of Dover, England, from small boats, Friday Aug. 7, 2020. The British government says it will strengthen border measures as calm summer weather has prompted a record number of people to attempt the risky sea crossing in small vessels, from northern France to England. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

A group of migrants rest on the beach as they wait for Uk Border Force officials at Dungeness, southern England, Thursday Aug. 6 2020. The British government says it will strengthen border measures as calm summer weather has prompted a record number of people to attempt the risky sea crossing in small vessels, from northern France to England. (AP Photo / Susan Pilcher)

Border Force officers escort a group of men thought to be migrants to a waiting bus, after they were brought into the port city of Dover, England, from small boats, Friday Aug. 7, 2020. There have been a number of small boat incidents over recent days, with some unseaworthy vessels trying to make the journey from France across The Channel, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

A group of migrants rest on the beach as they wait for Uk Border Force officials at Dungeness, southern England, Thursday Aug. 6 2020. The British government says it will strengthen border measures as calm summer weather has prompted a record number of people to attempt the risky sea crossing in small vessels, from northern France to England. (AP Photo / Susan Pilcher)

A Border Force officer helps a young girl from a Border Force vessel as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought into the port city of Dover, England, from small boats, Friday Aug. 7, 2020. The British government says it will strengthen border measures as calm summer weather has prompted a record number of people to attempt the risky sea crossing in small vessels, from northern France to England. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

A migrant rest on the beach, with others, as they wait for Uk Border Force officials at Dungeness, southern England, Thursday Aug. 6 2020. The British government says it will strengthen border measures as calm summer weather has prompted a record number of people to attempt the risky sea crossing in small vessels, from northern France to England. (AP Photo / Susan Pilcher)

A Border Force vessel brings a group of people thought to be migrants into the port city of Dover, England, from small boats, Friday Aug. 7, 2020. The British government says it will strengthen border measures as calm summer weather has prompted a record number of people to attempt the risky sea crossing in small vessels, from northern France to England. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)