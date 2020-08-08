VIDEO: Arkansas governor discusses school reopening on Fox News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his mask before the daily covid-19 press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses reopening schools and invites the National Rifle Association to the state, Saturday on Fox News.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5D2aXaqWh8]
