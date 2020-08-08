Virginia court says no evictions another month

RICHMOND, Va. -- A sharply divided Virginia Supreme Court on Friday granted Gov. Ralph Northam's request for a statewide moratorium on evictions, extending protections for another month.

As state and federal measures against evictions expired last month, Northam, a Democrat, asked the court in a letter to suspend evictions through early September to give the state time to come up with a legislative solution.

Northam cheered Friday's order on Twitter.

"As the ongoing Congressional stalemate leaves Virginians without federal housing protection, this is a critical step towards keeping families safely in their homes," Northam tweeted.

Four of the court's seven justices agreed to a moratorium through Sept. 7, noting the "judicial emergency" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"The ease with which the COVID-19 virus can spread, the risks associated with traveling to and appearing in the courthouse for those acting pro se with certain health conditions that disproportionately afflict the economically disadvantaged, and the inability of many citizens to access the courts remotely or to hire lawyers who can argue on their behalf" could make it difficult for tenants to "avail themselves of the court," said the majority opinion signed by four of the court's seven justices: William Mims, Bernard Goodwyn, Cleo Powell and Stephen McCullough.

But the other three -- including Chief Justice Donald Lemons -- objected in two sharply worded dissents.

"Evictions for failure to pay rent have become a national crisis in these times of economic difficulties," Lemons wrote in a dissent that Justices Arthur Kelsey and Teresa Chafin joined. "There is not a person on this Court who does not share a deep concern for people in these circumstances. The differences expressed in this order have to do with the proper manner to address this issue."

The three justices contended that the solution lies with the legislative and executive branches, which can fund and administer rent-relief programs.

Northam so far has invested $50 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security money in a rent-relief program, which has assisted 2,200 households and processed 940 payments to landlords on behalf of renters.

"The solution most assuredly does not lie with the judicial branch of government," Lemons wrote. "The government should not expect one group of property owners who lease their property to tenants to finance their unfortunate circumstances. If there is to be a subsidy, it is properly the responsibility of the legislative and executive branches."

Kelsey wrote a separate dissent, which Lemons and Chafin joined, contending that the "wholly one-sided" order denies landlords due process and property rights. They also said the pandemic does not meet the definition of "judicial emergency" under state law.

The General Assembly plans to take up the matter when it reconvenes for a special session Aug. 18.

Affordable-housing advocates lauded the court's decision.

"We applaud the Virginia Supreme Court for protecting tenants from eviction during this pandemic," the New Virginia Majority tweeted. "We now ask the General Assembly and GovernorVA to ensure eviction protections AND adequate rent relief funding continue beyond 9/7 for the duration of this public health crisis."

Advocates had pressed Northam to issue an executive order banning evictions, but Northam's office has said the governor remained concerned about possible legal issues that an order from him might raise.

District courts across the state have seen more than 6,000 eviction cases filed, and more than half a million tenants in Virginia have been at risk of losing their homes, according to Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement.

But landlords, too, say the pandemic has threatened their financial stability, especially as not all landlords have federally backed mortgages or funding that is eligible for forbearance, said Patrick Alyger, executive director of the Northern Virginia Apartment Association.

Information for this article was contributed by Patricia Sullivan of The Washington Post.