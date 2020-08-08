Sections
WALLY HALL: Will virus be under control in time?

by Wally Hall | Today at 1:06 p.m.
While still in shock about the SEC adding Georgia and Florida to Arkansas’ already tough schedule, I’m left with the thought that this was window covering.

That there really won’t be a fall football season.

No matter how we read the numbers the coronavirus is not under control and probably won’t be until there is a working vaccine.

There are all types of numbers about covid-19, but the truth is when the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled only a couple of states were hit hard.

Now, only a handful of states seem to be holding their own.

Arkansas was getting less than 100 cases a day in the beginning and now we’ve had three days with more than 1,000 and are celebrating when there are less than 700 new cases a day.

Are we to believe in the next six weeks this virus will be under control?

Baseball is the most social distanced sports there is, or should be, and there are issues popping up almost daily.

I’m not just sure football will be played this fall for the safety of the student athletes.

