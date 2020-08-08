Woman: Punched over face covering

A Little Rock woman told police that two "Trumpsters" assaulted her at a local store Friday over her face covering, according to a Little Rock police report.

The woman told police that she was shopping at the Kroger store at 1900 N. Polk St. about noon when two white men began harassing her, saying "maybe you wouldn't be so ugly if you would take that mask off," the report said.

She told the men "maybe you should put one on," according to the report.

The men told her that Democrats and Joe Biden are "baby rapists," and one of the men punched her in the face with a closed fist, then both men sped away in a vehicle, the report said.

The victim had visible injuries, but refused medical attention multiple times, according to the report.

Man accused of burglary, battery

North Little Rock police arrested a man on burglary and battery charges Thursday night, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded at 8:30 p.m. to 215 Curtis Sykes Drive, where police saw Robert Johnson, 34, leaving through the back entrance of a house, the report said. Johnson had injuries on his face, the report said.

A man inside the residence also had injuries on his face, according to the report. He told police that he entered the house to find Johnson inside and told Johnson to leave.

He said that as Johnson was leaving, Johnson punched him and beat him with an item that had a black handle, the report said.

Johnson told officers that he was walking out of the residence and was stabbed in the back.

The residence's owner said she saw the man on top of Johnson, punching him in the face, the report said.

Johnson was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony battery and felony residential burglary.