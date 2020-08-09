Arkansas sees 572 new cases of covid-19; deaths increase by 9

Air National Guardman Eric Pipkin performs a covid 19 test. UAMS doctors and staff, along with National Guard medics performed covid-19 tests at UAMS Friday morning in Little Rock. At his daily news conference on the pandemic earlier this week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is on track to meet his goal of testing 60,000 Arkansas -- about 2% of the state's population -- this month. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ John Sykes Jr.)

Covid-19 cases in Arkansas rose by 572 on Sunday and deaths increased by nine, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's web portal tracking the outbreak.

The cumulative number of reported infections in the state since the start of the pandemic now stands at 49,383. The total number of reported deaths related to the virus is 544, according to the Department of Health.

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the number of new cases "encouraging," but he added, "we must remember that COVID-19 is highly contagious when not wearing a mask. We have to continue to do our part to slow the spread."

Of the 572 new cases reported on Sunday, 133 were in correctional facilities and 439 in the community, according to a Department of Health case report included in Hutchinson's tweet.

The number of hospitalized individuals increased by 17 to 514 and the number of patients on a ventilator declined by two to 115 as of Sunday, the case report said. There were 6,770 tests reported on Saturday.

Active cases increased by 88, from 7,299 to 7,387.

According to the Department of Health, cases rose by 102 in Pulaski County, 43 in Sebastian County, 32 in Mississippi County, 30 in Washington County, 29 in Saline County, 19 in Benton County, 16 in Garland County, 16 in Hot Spring County, 15 in Jefferson County, 14 in Faulkner County, and eight in Craighead County.



Two of the nine newly reported deaths occurred in Crittenden County, according to the web portal.