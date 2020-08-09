Arkansas State University football players say they want to play in statement

Arkansas State University football players made a statement Sunday night saying they want to play this fall, after multiple reports that the 2020-21 season might be in jeopardy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Representing our fellow teammates at Arkansas State University, our football team's Leadership Council can say with overwhelming conviction that not only do we want to play the 2020 season, but that we are also confident the appropriate steps are being taken to ensure we do so in a safe manner with everyone's health and well-being the top priority," the players said in a statement. "We understand very important national conversations taking place at this time will determine the future of our season. We are respectfully issuing this unified message advocating to play the season so that our opinions and feelings on the matter may be heard by those making the decisions on how best to proceed."

This statement comes just two hours after a report from Sports Illustrated stated that many major conferences were moving toward canceling the fall season this week. ASU opened fall camp on Friday and is currently scheduled to kickoff its season Sept. 5 at Memphis, after the Sun Belt announced its decision to play a full 12-game schedule, despite most Power 5 conferences opting for a conference-only schedule.

Whether or not the season will be played, the Red Wolves players made their opinion clear.

"We feel that our campus, and specifically our athletics facilities, are the safest place we can be during this time as we have access to additional safety protocols and health officials" the players said. "Even if we suspend the season, there is no guarantee that we won't contract the coronavirus and face risks, just like many others have who don't play sports."