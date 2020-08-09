Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

POLICE BEAT: Arrest reported after North Little Rock robbery

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:12 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Police report arrest after NLR robbery

North Little Rock police arrested a man Saturday in the robbery of a woman early that morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called to a riverfront park, where the woman told them that two men using a "pen-like" shank stole her wedding ring and money, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

A witness followed the men and told police that they had changed clothes, according to the report.

Using that information, officers arrested Willie Murry, 46, described in the report as homeless.

No other arrest was made, according to the report.

Murry was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail Saturday, charged with felony aggravated robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT