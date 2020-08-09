POLICE BEAT: Arrest reported after North Little Rock robbery

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Police report arrest after NLR robbery

North Little Rock police arrested a man Saturday in the robbery of a woman early that morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called to a riverfront park, where the woman told them that two men using a "pen-like" shank stole her wedding ring and money, the report said.

A witness followed the men and told police that they had changed clothes, according to the report.

Using that information, officers arrested Willie Murry, 46, described in the report as homeless.

No other arrest was made, according to the report.

Murry was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail Saturday, charged with felony aggravated robbery.