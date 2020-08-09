Razorbacks land top-50 Georgia basketball recruit

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas basketball Coach Eric Musselman landed a top-50 commitment in the Class of 2021 on Saturday.

Chance Moore, a 6-5, 195-pound wing from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern, chose Arkansas over Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Clemson, Florida State, Georgetown, Xavier and others.

Moore was offered by the Razorbacks on May 29 and participated in a virtual tour with the program two days later. He and his father visited the Arkansas campus this weekend.

"I just got a great vibe, and I have felt a lot of energy from the coaching staff since they started recruiting me," Moore said. "I love the way Coach Muss really breaks down the game, and I am very impressed with what he has done with the program, especially just going into his second year there. I think it is going to be a great situation for me."

ESPN ranks Moore No. 44. He is ranked No. 83 by 247Sports and No. 92 by Rivals.

ESPN also has Moore ranked as the ninth-best small forward nationally, and the third-best prospect in Georgia.

He is the Razorbacks' first pledge for 2021, and the fifth consecutive top-100 national high school commitment or signee for Arkansas in less than a year. The Razorbacks signed four homegrown prospects in a 2020 class that was ranked fifth nationally.

Auburn has signed four players from McEachern in the past two years, but Moore wanted to walk his own path. He also got in some summer basketball despite the pandemic.

"I was playing AAU, actually," Moore said. "I played in about four tournaments and I recently just stopped, but I have been able to put in a lot of great work, just working on my game and treating my body right."

Moore overcame an early injury as a junior to help lead defending Class 7A state champion McEachern (22-6) on a deep run in the state playoffs again.

"I transitioned pretty well and was the sixth man for them," he said. "We did pretty well. We made it to the final four, but came up short. Overall it was a pretty good experience."

Arkansas will lose graduate transfers Jalen Tate, Vance Jackson and Justin Smith after the 2020-21 season, and will also likely lose junior guard Isaiah Joe to the NBA Draft.

"I think I have a real chance to come in and get a lot of playing time, and maybe even start," Moore said. "I really love what they are doing with the program."