School resource call center set up

by Cynthia Howell | August 9, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

School resource

call center set up

The Arkansas Department of Education has established a Ready for School Resource Call Center to provide Arkansans with information and resources regarding the reopening of schools.

The call center number is (833) 353-6050. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The call center is staffed by education and health professionals, as well as community partners.

Partners in the initiative are: University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Children's hospital, Republic of the Marshall Islands Consulate, Arkansas Bilingual/Bicultural Education Support Network, and the state Office of Coordinated Support and Services.

