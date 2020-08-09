OTHERS SAY: A week to remember

Hiroshima and Nagasaki mark the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings this week. The cities recovered from a desperate situation in which it was said immediately after the bombings that no plants would grow there in the next 75 years. It is regrettable that the events for this milestone anniversary have been scaled back to prevent infections with the novel corona-virus.

In Hiroshima, a piano that survived the atomic bombing is played. Hopefully, the sound of the hope for peace will be delivered to the world.

Following former U.S. President Barack Obama’s visit to Hiroshima in 2016, Pope Francis visited Nagasaki and Hiroshima last year. Having many people in Japan and abroad learn about the reality of the atomic bombings is the first step toward nuclear abolition. This trend must not be stopped due to the coronavirus disaster.

As a country that can understand both the inhumanity of nuclear weapons and their role as a deterrent, Japan must act as a bridge between nuclear and non-nuclear powers.