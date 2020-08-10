Sections
2 homes hit in Little Rock gunfire

by Eric Besson | Today at 4:35 p.m.
Police tape

Police found dozens of bullet casings outside along Ludwig Street after two homes were struck by gunfire Sunday night, according to a police report.

A female child was one of several people inside the homes, police said.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Ludwig Street around 11:45 p.m. after several reports of shots fired, the report says.

One bullet hit one of the homes, entering through the front porch and striking several appliances in the kitchen, police said.

A person inside the home told police the residents were sleeping at the time of the shooting. A 54-year-old woman told police she grabbed the child from a bed and lay on the floor with her.

A neighboring home was struck by two bullets, police said. Two people who were home "seemed reluctant to speak" with officers.

