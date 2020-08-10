ASU players: It's best to play season

To play, or not to play.

That is the question some college football players, and now conferences, are weighing this season as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the 2020-21 season. Sunday night, after multiple reports surfaced that the fall season may be canceled as Power 5 conferences weigh their options, Arkansas State University players made a unified statement detailing why they believe they should play.

"Representing our fellow teammates at Arkansas State University, our football team's Leadership Council can say with overwhelming conviction that not only do we want to play the 2020 season, but that we are also confident the appropriate steps are being taken to ensure we do so in a safe manner with everyone's health and well-being the top priority," the players said in a statement. "We want it to be understood that our Arkansas State coaching staff, administration, doctors and trainers have been entirely transparent through this process, explaining the risks involved and the appropriate steps and measures being taken to reduce those risks. We 100 percent believe that these precautions have been effective and would allow for us to play with health and safety being at the forefront of everything we do."

A few national players have already decided to opt out this year on their own and instead prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, including Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, among others.

This has left schools wondering if their top players will opt out too, including at ASU.

"We told every one of our student athletes if you want to opt out, you're welcome to do so," ASU Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said. "I can't keep students out of practice, off the fields and out of the weight rooms. They all want to be here. My question is back to the people that want to opt out: Do they play? Do they contribute? That's the question I want to know. That's kind of tongue and cheek. But who are the people opting out? The people that play here, the people that are playing, it's hard to keep them off the field. They want to play."

As of right now, ASU Coach Blake Anderson said no players on his team have decided to opt out but knows it's a real possibility. And with the NCAA announcing if a player opts out their scholarship will still be honored, it will continue to be a discussion if the season is played.

"I fully expect at some point it may be the answer for somebody that just doesn't feel like this isn't what they need to do," Anderson said. "I have had some conversations with guys individually, really just answering questions and supporting them. But we haven't had anybody that has chosen that as their option. I'll tell you I told them I completely support them either way they go. They have to make a decision that is right for them.

"My promise to them is that we're going to do everything we can to keep them safe and allow them to play the game they love to play and try to mitigate and limit every risk that we possibly can. And they have to make decisions with them and their family."

The difference, though, between many ASU and players like Parsons, Bateman, Farley and Moore, is that they're each expected to be high draft picks. There's always the possibility that some on ASU's roster could potentially be drafted next year, making the decision to stay a little bit easier.

They feel like they have something left to prove.

"It's a job in college, but we haven't made it to the NFL yet, so we're still trying to get to the next level," junior safety Antonio Fletcher said. "For me, I wouldn't opt out because I'm still trying to get somewhere. For those NFL guys, I could see they're already there -- they can make that decision. I feel like for college guys, I don't think it's maybe the best choice to opt out because you still got somewhere to be. I know you're worried about your health, but to me, football is the biggest part of my life. So I got some things I've got to do."

"Any time things like that happen I try to look at it from different viewpoints. I have some friends in the NFL that I played in high school with and they were talking about it. I understand it," redshirt junior quarterback Logan Bonner said. "I know some guys have family, babies, we have some guys on our team that have babies, newborns. And I understand it. But for me, I didn't wait three years to play four games. That's just me personally. I'm going to go until they say we don't have a season. ... This virus has taken a toll on the whole United States and I get it. But me personally, that's just not what I'm going to decide."

Ultimately, players will be faced with the decision if they are going to play unless that right is taken away from the powers that be.

"I know for me, I can't do that," senior linebacker Caleb Bonner said of opting out. "I've got to live with football. I've got to play."