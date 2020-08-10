Bruins, Wildcats strong on the courts again

Pulaski Academy and Episcopal Collegiate aren't sports rivals by any stretch, but the two indirectly rival each other on the tennis court.

The schools have combined to win 47 state tennis championships since 2003, and by the looks of things, the two are primed to add to that haul this year.

The 2020 season officially begins today for teams around the state, which is a welcomed sight for many.

High school athletes lost their spring seasons earlier this year because of the worldwide spreading of the coronavirus pandemic. There also were legitimate concerns over whether or not sports would be played during the fall.

But the Arkansas Activities Association eased any worries Episcopal Collegiate's Micah Marsh or Pulaski Academy's Bill Topich might have had about the prospects of a lost season when the organization ruled in late July that fall activities, such as golf, tennis and cross country, would be played as long as safety and health guidelines were followed.

That's all the two coaches needed to hear in order to put their plans in motion to rein in more state hardware.

"We're under different times for sure," said Marsh, who heads both the boys and girls teams. "It's been about as abnormal as it can get, with everything that's been going on. For us, though, we're excited about the chance to get back out there.

"We haven't officially started and won't until school starts back. But when we do, we still want to try to be as normal as possible."

The norm for the Wildcats and Lady Wildcats has seemingly centered around annihilating their competition.

The Episcopal College girls have won 12 consecutive state titles, the longest such streak by a tennis team in state history. The Episcopal Collegiate boys aren't too shabby either, having captured seven championships in a row and 12 of the past 13 in their class.

"The one thing I can say we've been lucky with here is that we've had good teams with good quality players," Marsh explained. "I think that's given us an advantage at times because a lot of schools have some really good players. But sometimes, they may not have the quantity that we have.

"That's kind of what's kept our heads afloat. We've got pretty good depth for a 3A school."

That depth is equally present at Pulaski Academy where the teams flourished before Topich took over the varsity groups in 2007 but have been even more dominant under him.

The Bruins have won five titles in a row, including the past two in Class 4A, while the Lady Bruins have captured three of the last five state championships. Topich, who like Marsh coaches the boys' and girls' teams, admitted that he had genuine concern about Pulaski Academy's chances at repeating in both divisions.

However, his anxiety had little to do with his players or future opponents.

"And to be honest, there's still some nervousness that something could go wrong," Topich said. "If covid-19 cases happen to spike, the season could get delayed, postponed or even canceled. I think that's probably the biggest point of apprehension and fear for us. But we're keeping our fingers crossed and hoping for the best because I think we've got a strong group this year.

"We lost some key players, but we've got most of our starters back on both sides. I think we're still stacked pretty strong in 4A."

Senior Anthony Tran, who lost in the Class 4A singles championship a year ago, is back, as is classmate Jack Lewis. Juniors Jake Foster and Nate Byrd, who finished runner-up to Lewis and then-senior Connor Elliott in last season's doubles final. Also, the Bruins will welcome junior transfer Noah Becker to the team.

On the girls' side, the Lady Bruins will follow the lead of junior standout Julienne Angtuaco, who ended an impressive sophomore season by finishing second to Valley View's Cydney Rogers in the singles title match but was a driving force in leading Pulaski Academy to a championship. Senior Lilly Chambers, along with juniors Joiner Lover, Carolina Chambers and Bella Tan are in the fold for a group overflowing with talent. Angtuaco's sister, Jammie, is a talented freshman.

"We have a lot of girls out for the team, probably too many," Topich said. "In some respects, having too many players, especially with the virus out there, could create some potential problems with us trying to keep everyone socially distanced. I guess from a sports perspective, tennis and golf are probably impacted the least of all fall sports when it comes to trying to abide by that.

"But players like Julienne have been playing in tournaments throughout the summer, and they all were taking precautions similar to what we're going to do when the season starts later this month."

More News High school tennis WHEN Season starts today WHERE Statewide 2019 CHAMPIONS Boys: Little Rock Catholic (6A), Jonesboro (5A), Pulaski Academy (4A), Episcopal Collegiate (3A), Haas Hall Bentonville (2A); Girls: Bentonville West (6A), Jonesboro (5A), Pulaski Academy (4A), Episcopal Collegiate (3A), Haas Hall Fayetteville (2A) NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy and Episcopal Collegiate boys each have won 16 state titles, which is tied for third all-time. Hot Springs Lakeside is first with 23 and Little Rock Catholic is second with 20. … Hot Springs Lakeside has won 26 girls state championships, 10 more than second-place Pulaski Academy. The 12 titles won by Episcopal Collegiate’s girls places them fourth all-time, two behind third-place Jonesboro, which has 14. … Both Episcopal Collegiate and Pulaski Academy won three of four finals in last year’s state tournament.