Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Cop impersonator sought in Paragould, police say

by Eric Besson | Today at 10:41 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Paragould police warned that a man driving a Dodge Charger may be impersonating law enforcement.

The suspected impersonator stopped a driver Sunday afternoon on U.S. 49 near Paragould Medical Park, the police department said in a Sunday night Facebook post.

The driver who had been pulled over "immediately noted details that caused them to doubt that the individual was a law enforcement officer" and then contacted the police department.

The impersonator is a 6-foot, 2-inch man with a scruffy goatee who wore a black uniform and a "green colored campaign style hat" common to state law enforcement agencies, the post says. The charcoal gray Charger he drove was fitted with blue lights on the visor and dash, police said.

The police department is investigating the case and has notified agencies statewide, the post says.

Police encouraged people concerned about being pulled over by fake officers to drive to populated areas or call 911 to verify the officer is legitimate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT