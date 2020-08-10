Cop impersonator sought in Paragould, police say

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Paragould police warned that a man driving a Dodge Charger may be impersonating law enforcement.

The suspected impersonator stopped a driver Sunday afternoon on U.S. 49 near Paragould Medical Park, the police department said in a Sunday night Facebook post.

The driver who had been pulled over "immediately noted details that caused them to doubt that the individual was a law enforcement officer" and then contacted the police department.

The impersonator is a 6-foot, 2-inch man with a scruffy goatee who wore a black uniform and a "green colored campaign style hat" common to state law enforcement agencies, the post says. The charcoal gray Charger he drove was fitted with blue lights on the visor and dash, police said.

The police department is investigating the case and has notified agencies statewide, the post says.

Police encouraged people concerned about being pulled over by fake officers to drive to populated areas or call 911 to verify the officer is legitimate.