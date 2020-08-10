Domtar Mill permanently shuts paper machine; plant to lose 109 jobs

Domtar Mill in Ashdown is permanently shutting down its A62 paper machine and will solely be producing pulp.

About 109 jobs will be lost, according to a news release from Domtar Mill.

Tammy Waters, manager for communications and government relations for Domtar's Ashdown mill, attributed the shutdown to low demand for communications paper during the covid-19 pandemic.

"Some recovery in demand for communications paper has occurred as the economy has started to re-open. But unfortunately, Domtar has not seen enough demand recovery to justify restarting operations on the A62 paper machine at the Ashdown Mill. Therefore, we have decided to permanently idle the A62 paper machine to maintain a balance between our production needs and our customer demand. With this line closure, the mill will now solely produce pulp," Waters said.

The machine was put on idle in April of this year.