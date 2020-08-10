Episcopal Collegiate's Marsh finds winning formula

There was nothing unconventional about Episcopal Collegiate's run to the Class 3A boys' and girls' state tennis titles last season.

Not even Coach Micah Marsh's blueprint for getting the most out of his players.

"We've got some good players, and a lot of times, it's just about trying to find the best place to put them," he said. "Should we put this guy in doubles with this other guy, is she going to be better at singles instead of doubles? Sometimes, you've got to play it to how many points we can get out of these events, particularly at state tournament time. And that's not necessarily to win it individually, but to win it as a team.

"There's a little bit of strategy that goes into it, just a little bit."

Sophomore Keeton Dassinger capped a standout freshman season by beating Piggott's Shawn Hudson Seegraves in the boys final, while senior Hannah Jackson became a two-time singles champ by outlasting her teammate M.J. Janes in the girls title match.

"Those two, Keeton and Hannah, are so skilled," Marsh said. "They're true athletes that spend time working on their games. With them, they're kind of self-motivated because they love to compete.

"They're going to give it everything they have when they're out there."

Dassinger did just that in his first year on the varsity team. He dropped a total of six points in four matches during the state tournament at the Burns Park in North Little Rock, including just two in a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Seegraves.

"I just tried to stay consistent," he said about his ninth-grade season. "I always try to practice against good players so my level stays up the entire time. That's pretty much what I did this summer, which has been kind of normal for me.

"I know the [coronavirus pandemic] has kept a lot of people from doing things, but I just tried to play and practice as often I could."

Very few can match Jackson's competitive nature, according to Marsh.

"I think that's her best quality," he said. "Not only is she skilled, quick and athletic. But her competitiveness is what stands out in every sport she's in. Shoot, she went and helped lead the volleyball team to a title right after she won a tennis state title."

After breezing to the 2018 singles title, Jackson's encore was just as impressive. She responded to her first-round bye by knocking of Clinton's Emma Coward in the second round and Jessieville's Alyson Speers in the semifinals before taking down Janes in the final 6-1, 6-3.

Jackson, who also was named the Most Valuable Player during the Lady Wildcats' victory over Fountain Lake in the Class 3A state volleyball championship game, said she's spent a lot of time working on her consistency during the past few months.

"Just hitting the ball with a little more pace," she revealed. "To be honest, I've been playing a lot, especially when there was more of a lockdown because of the virus. Tennis was basically the only thing I could get our there and do.

"I've been able to practice two to three times a week, trying to get better."

Jackson revealed that she's been working on doubles interaction, where she hopes she'll be able to contribute this year as well. But as a back-to-back champion in singles competition, it may be hard for Marsh to move her out of that slot.

"There's a lot of good tennis schools in 3A," Marsh said. "We don't go out and just drum everybody in every set. It's not like it's not competitive every year.

"Honestly, we go in nervous because you've got to compete. With so many good teams, everyone is right there on the coattails. We like our chances of repeating, but anything could happen at any time."