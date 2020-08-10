HBP sparks fracas; A's claim ninth win in a row

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Benches cleared and even the stands emptied during Oakland's 7-2 victory over the Astros on Sunday, tempers flaring at last between the AL West rivals months after Houston's sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.

The Athletics' ninth consecutive victory was far overshadowed by what erupted in the seventh inning at the Coliseum.

Oakland's Ramon Laureano got hit by a pitch -- for the third time in the three-game series -- this one by Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh. Laureano began exchanging words with animated Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward him.

Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A's outfielder reached Cintron, and a wild scene ensued.

Players rushed out of both dugouts to join the fray. A's and Astros players who were sitting in the seats, observing covid-19 social-distancing protocols, also rushed onto the field.

Laureano was ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett, and the umpiring crew could easily be heard yelling at the players to "get back to the dugout!" through a ballpark with no fans.

Oakland batters were hit five times during the series, no Houston hitters were plunked.

A's catcher Austin Allen was also ejected and Astros Manager Dusty Baker was tossed a half inning earlier. Houston lost its fifth in a row overall.

Ex-Astros player Fiers didn't pitch this series. He went public to The Athletic in November about Houston's detailed sign-stealing scam. The Astros have won the past three division crowns, a World Series in 2017 and AL pennant last year. The A's won 97 each in 2018 and '19 only to lose the AL wild-card game.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 3 Michael Perez had an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning and host Tampa Bay rallied to beat New York.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 3 Mitch Moreland hit two home runs, including a walk-off shot over the Green Monster to send host Boston past Toronto.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 3 Los Angeles right fielder Jo Adell was charged with a rare four-base error when a fly ball from Texas' Nick Solak popped out of the rookie's glove and flew the few remaining feet over the fence in the Rangers' victory. The play was initially ruled a home run for Solak, but the official scorer changed it to an error after consulting with the Elias Sports Bureau. Elias said it wasn't aware of any precedent for a four-base error on a ball that went over the fence.

ROYALS 4, TWINS 2 Hunter Dozier hit a two-run single in his first at-bat since testing positive for covid-19, prized prospect Brady Singer (1-1) earned his major league win and the Kansas City Royals swept the Minnesota

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5-8, PHILLIES 2-0 Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil Spencer Howard's big league debut and lead Atlanta to a doubleheader sweep of Philadelphia. Acuna also homered in Atlanta's victory in the first game. He had four hits in the second game and added his his fourth career multihomer game.

BREWERS 9, REDS 3 Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk as Milwaukee rallied to beat Cincinnati for its first home victory.

DODGERS 6, GIANTS 2 AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts each hit three-run home runs, rallying Los Angeles past San Francisco.

METS 4, MARLINS 2 Jacob deGrom (2-0) dodged trouble for five innings, rookie Andres Gimenez had three hits and scored three runs, and New York won a home series for the first time this season by beating Miami.

PADRES 9, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Dinelson Lamet (2-0) took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run home run off winless Madison Bumgarner, who allowed four of San Diego's club-record six long balls as the Padres beat Arizona. Manny Machado homered twice for the Padres.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 5, ROCKIES 3 Justus Sheffield (1-2) struck out seven in his longest stint of the season, Dylan Moore hit a two-run home run and Seattle beat Colorado.

TIGERS 2, PIRATES 1 Spencer Turnbull (2-0) pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tie-breaking run in the eighth as visiting Detroit edged Pittsburgh to sweep a three-game series.

Miami Marlins catcher Ryan Lavarnway, left, prepares to tag out New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) at the plate during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Citi Field, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Mets catcher Tomás Nido (3) congratulates teammate Seth Lugo (67) after Lugo earned the save in the Mets victory over the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Citi Field, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A trainer visits New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, third from left, on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Home plate umpire Mark Carlson (6) watches as New York Mets Andres Gimenez (60) leaps over the plate after scoring on Corey Dickerson's fielding error during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Citi Field, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in New York. Miami Marlins catcher Ryan Lavarnway is at left. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar, right, hits a fifth-inning solo home run during a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Miami Marlin's first baseman Jesus Aguilar points skyward as he trots the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Mets center fielder Billy Hamilton (21), left fielder Michael Conforto (30) and left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrate after they defeated the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Citi Field, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Miami Marlins second baseman Eddy Alvarez, left, tags out New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) stealing second during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Citi Field, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in New York. The Marlins challenged the call on the field and it was overturned in the challenge. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)