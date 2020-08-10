Little Rock man shot, injured outside home, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting outside his home Sunday evening, police said.

The 42-year-old man, who suffered apparent broken bones and gunshot wounds in his bicep, thigh and ankle, was "unable to provide substantial information" about the shooter when officers arrived at the 1906 S. Pulaski Street residence shortly before 7 p.m., a police report says.

The man's girlfriend told police she heard gunshots before the man ran into the home with bleeding wounds, the report says.

Officers interviewed other witnesses at the scene, police said. No arrests were listed in the report.