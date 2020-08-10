Man arrested after Little Rock bar shooting

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 25-year-old man was arrested following a Sunday night shooting at a southwest Little Rock bar that injured a 26-year-old, police said.

Authur Palos-Bahena was booked at the Pulaski County jail on a fleeing charge after officers said he ignored orders to get on the ground and tried to run away, a police report says.

Officers heard gunshots upon arriving shortly before 11:30 p.m. to Pit Stop Bar-B-Que Grill at Baseline Road, the report says.

Police saw Palos-Bahena running east on Baseline Road, and people in a crowd shouted, "It was him, he shot him," according to the report.

Officers told Palos-Bahena to stop running and get on the ground, but he changed direction and ran in front of a patrol car, the report says. Officers arrested him in a nearby alley, the report says.

Officers and paramedics treated a shooting victim at Pit Stop, the report says. The 26-year-old Little Rock man was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he was considered to be in stable condition, according to the report.

Police also noted in the report that a white Dodge Ram left the scene "at a high rate of speed" when officers arrived. Palos-Bahena owns the pick-up, police said.